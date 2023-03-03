Arthur “Butch” Knepper (1954-2023)

Arthur “Butch” Knepper, 68, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

He was born on April 20, 1954 in Bryan to Donald A. and Nola Maxine (Brown) Knepper.

Butch graduated from North Central High School in 1972. On November 30, 1973 he married Carol A. Locy at West Bethesda Presbyterian Church and she survives.

For a number of years, Butch worked for the Ohio Turnpike Commission at the Kunkle Maintenance Building retiring in 2003.

Prior to that, he worked at Challenge Cook in Bryan. He was a volunteer for the Montpelier Fire Department for 14 years, a former board member of the Williams County Fair Board and a current member of the Williams County Fair Foundation.

Butch enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, woodworking and having his morning coffee at Rowe’s.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol; children Michael (Karla) Knepper of Dayton, Ohio and Megan Bell of Canal Winchester, Ohio; four grandchildren; and siblings Donnie Knepper of Lima, Ohio, Bill (Carol) Knepper of Camden, Michigan and Peg (Charlie) Marshall of Morenci, Michigan.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Marjorie Geren and Mary Knepper.

Visitation for Butch will be on Friday, March 10th from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Saturday, March 11th at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Dailey to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Fair Foundation or the Montpelier Firefighters Association.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.