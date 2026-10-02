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DIVISION II & DIVISION III BOYS GOLF DISTRICTS: Pettisville, Swanton, Three Area Golfers Advance To State Tournament

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The Village Reporter coverage area will be well represented in the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association boys state golf tournament after earning their berths following district tournament action.

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