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High School Football Schedule For Friday, October 2, 2026

By No Comments1 Min Read

NWOAL

Wauseon @ Archbold 7pm
Bryan @ Swanton 7pm
Patrick Henry @ Delta 7pm
Evergreen @ Liberty Center 7pm

GLC

Montpelier @ Sand Creek (MI) 7pm
Summerfield (MI) @ Hilltop 7pm
Erie Mason (MI) @ North Central 7pm
Whiteford (MI) @ Edon 7pm

GMC

Ayersville @ Edgerton 7pm
Antwerp @ Tinora 7pm
Paulding @ Fairview 7pm
Wayne Trace @ Hicksville 7pm

 

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