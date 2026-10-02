High School Football Schedule For Friday, October 2, 2026

Wauseon @ Archbold 7pm

Bryan @ Swanton 7pm

Patrick Henry @ Delta 7pm

Evergreen @ Liberty Center 7pm

Montpelier @ Sand Creek (MI) 7pm

Summerfield (MI) @ Hilltop 7pm

Erie Mason (MI) @ North Central 7pm

Whiteford (MI) @ Edon 7pm

Ayersville @ Edgerton 7pm

Antwerp @ Tinora 7pm

Paulding @ Fairview 7pm

Wayne Trace @ Hicksville 7pm

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