DIVISION II GIRLS BASKETBALL DISTRICT SEMIFINALS: Bryan Dominates Second Half To Return To District Finals

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSECOND HALF DOMINANCE … Anna Gray drives baseline against the Toledo Rogers defense in Thursday night’s district semifinal at Miller City. Bryan erased a six-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Rams 33-10 in the second half.
Bryan 48 Toledo Rogers 31
MILLER CITY – Finding themselves down 21-15 at halftime, No.1 seed Bryan blitzed Rogers with a 33-10 second half for 48-31 win and a return to the district finals.
Kailee Thiel led the second half onslaught by ta...
SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN
“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”
Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, though the name has changed over the years, readers have supported our newspaper by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could.
Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!