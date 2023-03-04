DIVISION II GIRLS BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINAL: Bryan State Bound After Knocking Off Norwalk 58-45

REGIONAL CHAMPS … The Bryan Lady Bears pose with the regional championship trophy after a 58-45 win over Norwalk on Friday night to clinch the program’s first-ever trip to the state final four. (PHOTOS BY KEVIN EIS)
By: Nate Calvin
MANSFIELD – The dream is still alive for the Bryan Lady Bears. Bryan harassed Norwalk into 22 turnovers and hit timely shots down the stretch to fend off the Truckers in the fourth quarter for a 58-45 win and the program’s first ever regional championship.
