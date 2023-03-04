Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce Announces Grand Prize Winner Of Restaurant Week

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce recently held their annual Restaurant Week. A total of 166 cards were filled out and turned in for a chance to win prizes.

Caitlyn Lucas (shown above) won the grand prize of a 65” TV.

There were 17 other winners of $25 gift cards to local establishments.

Winners were: Pam Graffice, James Barnes, Ken Baumgartner, Jim Bishop, Jane Foor, Susan Batdorf Audrey Wiemken, Alfredo Lopez, Marcia Holsopple, Heather Colon, Glenn Kauffman, Jeremy Branyan, Wayne Badenhop, Deb Gleckler, Carl Richardson, Ken Brown, and Barb Zimmerman.

Businesses that provided gift cards included: American Winery, Azteca, Biggby Coffee, Blue Ribbon Diner, Brown Bag Market, Das Essen Haus/ The Café, Fortune Kitchen, Los Mariachis, Marco’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Red Rambler / Ramblin’ Reds, Ryan’s Restaurant, Sauder’s Barn Restaurant, Special Grounds Coffee, Sullivan’s Restaurant, The Table On Fulton, and Warrior Wings.