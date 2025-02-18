DIVISION II GIRLS BOWLING SECTIONALS: Area Bowlers Moving On To Districts

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SECTIONAL CHAMPION … Bryan’s Zoey Gillett took the top spot overall after rolling a 698 as the Golden Bears took home the team sectional title also.

DISTRICT QUALIFIER … Wauseon’s Ruth Shelt took ninth after firing a 542 series to advance to the district tournament in Rossford.

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NAPOLEON (February 17, 2025) – After being postponed last Thursday due to weather, the girls got their turn on the lanes at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.

The Bryan Golden Bears grabbed the sectional team championship paced by Zoey Gillett who rolled games of 255, 249, and 194 for a 698 series as she placed first overall.

Three other Lady Bears finished in the top 10 led by Haylie Federspiel with a 592 to place fourth, Meadow Goebel shot a 552 to tie for seventh, and Ashley Grymonprez registered a 541 to place tenth.

Wauseon narrowly missed finishing in the top four after sitting in third following three games but was fifth in the Baker Games to end up fifth by 79 pins.

Two Indians will be moving on individually with Ruth Shelt posting a 542 to place ninth and Kymberlee Yocom came home 11th with a 520.

Swanton’s Emma Leonard also advanced to districts after games of 194, 217, and 199 for a 610 series to grab third.

Division II district tournament will be held February 21 at Interstate Lanes in Rossford beginning at 10am.

DIVISION II SECTIONALS (*Top 4 teams qualify for districts)

TEAMS SCORES: 1. *Bryan 3,928; 2. *Napoleon 3,674; 3. *Liberty Center 3,107; *4. Patrick Henry 3,085; 5. Wauseon 3,006; 6. Tinora 2,987; 7. Delta 2,652; 8. Ottawa-Glandorf 2,450; 9. Rossford 2,411; 10. Swanton 1,287

AREA INDIVIDUAL DISTRICT QUALIFIERS: 3. Emma Leonard (Swanton) 610; 9. Ruth Shelt (Wauseon) 542 11. Kymberlee Yocom (Wauseon) 520