GIRLS BASKETBALL D7 SECTIONAL FINAL: Edgerton Advances To Districts After 53-40 Win Over Pettisville

(PHOTO BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SECTIONAL CHAMPS … Ava Swank looks for an open teammate in the Bulldogs 53-40 sectional final win over Pettisville.

Edgerton 53, Pettisville 40

EDGERTON – Alivia Farnham scored eight points during a 17-4 second quarter as the Bulldogs defeated Pettisville 53-40 to win a Division VII sectional title.

Gretchen Keppeler had seven buckets and two free throws to lead the Bulldogs with 16 points, Casey Everetts had 15 and Farnham added 12.

Pettisville’s (6-17) Olivia Miller led all scorers with 19.

Edgerton (13-10) will now face Stryker (12-10) on Thursday in the Division VII district semifinals at Bryan High School.

PETTISVILLE (40) – Rice 0; Strauss 7; Hasting 0; Bennett 0; G. Remington 6; Fox 5; M. Remington 1; Miller 19; Davis 2; Beltz 0; Totals: 14-1-9 – 40

EDGERTON (53) – Cape 0; Huard 0; Burke 6; Saul 0; Romero 0; Farnham 12; Swank 4; Gerschutz 0; Keppeler 16; Bowers 0; Everetts 15; Baker 0; Totals: 19-3-6 – 53

PHS 4 4 14 14 – 40

EHS 9 17 16 11 – 53