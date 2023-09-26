State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Williams County

(Defiance) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a serious injury crash involving a commercial motor vehicle.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:47 P.M. on Tuesday September 26, 2023. The crash was located at the intersection of US 20A and County Road 21/N in Williams County.

Bryan Corns, age 62, of Stryker Ohio, was eastbound on US 20A. Mr. Corns was driving a 1999 Kenworth when he struck a 1999 Ford F250 in the rear.

The Ford was driven by Derek Kruse, age 27, of Napoleon Ohio. Mr. Kruse was traveling east on US 20A slowing to make a turn onto 21/N. After impact both vehicles traveled off the north side of US 20A.

Mr. Kruse was transported by Williams County EMS to Montpelier Hospital with minor injuries. His passenger Lane Good, age 25, of Stryker Ohio, was transported by Life Flight with serious injuries to St. Vincent’s Hospital, Toledo Ohio.

Mr. Corns was not injured in the crash. Both Mr. Kruse and Mr. Good were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Williams County EMS, Brady Township Fire Department, Life Flight, and Hutch’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation. The Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to always wear a seatbelt.