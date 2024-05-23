DIVISION II SOFTBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL: Bryan Blanks Maumee 5-0 For Program’s First Trip To Regional Final

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

SHELBY (May 22, 2024) – After falling short in the Division II regional semifinals the last two years, Bryan got over the hump led by Thea Staten in the circle and the hitting of Bryan freshman Amiyah Langham for a 5-0 win over Maumee.

Langham started the game off with a bang from the leadoff spot as she drove a full-count pitch off the scoreboard in centerfield for her first high school career home run and a 1-0 lead for Bryan.

It was Langham again doing damage for Bryan in the second inning with a two-out RBI single to center, scoring Tabithah Taylor who reached on a bunt single, to make it 2-0.

With Langham now at second, Ella Voigt pounded a single to center herself to bring home Langham to push the lead to 3-0 after two innings.

Bryan would tally another run in the fourth with a Marlee Yoder single to left and then a walk by Voigt with one out.

A groundout by Staten moved the runners to second and third followed by an error from Maumee catcher Taylor Smith that scored Yoder from third to stretch the lead to 4-0.

The Bears added one more run in the sixth with Yoder again leading off the inning with a single, but Langham would hit into a fielder’s choice to cut down Yoder at second and Voigt flew out for the second out of the frame.

Langham would work her away around to score without the benefit of a hit as she stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on another wild pitch to make it 5-0.

The five runs were more than enough for Staten who allowed two singles and four walks but worked around them with 12 strikeouts.

Langham finished with two hits, two RBIs, and scored three times while Yoder had two singles and Josey Arnold added two base hits.

Bryan will have a familiar opponent in their first ever appearance in the finals as they will face the Lexington Lady Lex (27-2) on Friday back in Shelby.

Lexington, who defeated Akron Springfield 18-1 in the other semifinal, defeated Bryan 4-0 in the regional semifinals back in 2022.

BRYAN 120 101 0 – 5 8 0

MAUMEE 000 000 0 – 0 2 1

Records: Bryan 20-5, Maumee 20-9

WINNING PITCHER: Staten (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Ruiz (7 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 6 strikeouts, 7 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Bryan) Langham – home run, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Arnold – 2 singles; Yoder – 2 singles; (Maumee) Ruiz – 2 singles