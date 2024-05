VARSITY BASEBALL

DIVISION II DISTRICT SEMIFINALS (@ Archbold)

No. 2 Napoleon vs. No. 4 Bryan 4pm

No. 1 Defiance vs. No. 3 Maumee 6:30pm

DIVISION III DISTRICT SEMIFINALS (@ Defiance)

No. 5 Archbold vs. No. 1 Ottawa Hills 2pm

No. 2 Lake vs. No. 6 Otsego 5pm

BOYS TENNIS

Division II State Tournament @ College Wooster 9am

VARSITY TRACK & FIELD

Division II Regionals @ Piqua 5pm