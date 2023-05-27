DIVISION III BASEBALL DISTRICT FINAL: Ottawa Hills Tops Archbold 11-2 To Win District Title

D3 DISTRICT FINAL … Archbold third baseman Brian Burrowes gets in position to field a throw while a Green Bear slides into third. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Joe Blystone

DEFIANCE - To error IS human, but Ottawa Hills was far from forgiving as the Green Bears took advantage of six Archbold fielding miscues to take an 11-2 victory and win the Division III district in Defiance.

After Archbold lefty Zach Short got through the first, he walked the first two hitters of the second and the first of those, Jackson Snyder stole second and took third when a pickoff throw was high at second.