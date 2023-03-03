DIVISION III BOYS BASKETBALL DISTRICT SEMIFINALS: Archbold Falls 58-51 To Emmanuel Christian; Wayne Trace Pulls Away Late To Beat Swanton 41-29

DIVISION III DISTRICT SEMIS … Jayden Seiler of Archbold tries to avoid the defense on a drive to hoop at Napoleon High School. (PHOTOS BY KEVIN EIS)

DIVISION III DISTRICT SEMIS … Swanton’s Charlie Wood puts up a shot down low in the Bulldogs district semifinal game versus Wayne Trace.

By: Dan Cooley

NAPOLEON: Both Archbold and Swanton put forth valiant efforts on Wednesday night at Napoleon.

However, both saw their seasons come to an end in the district semifinals.