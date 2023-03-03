Single Vehicle Crash In Fulton County Claims Life Of Swanton Man

Fulton Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on County Road L near County Road 2 in Fulton Township, Fulton County, at approximately 5:43 P.M. on March 2, 2023.

A Chevrolet Impala operated by Erich Stasa, 50 years of age, of Swanton, was traveling west on County Road L when it ran off the south side of the roadway, where it struck a tree.

Mr. Stasa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Stasa was wearing his seat belt when the crash occurred. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Swanton Fire & EMS, Metamora-Amboy Fire & EMS and K & K Collision.