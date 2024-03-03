DIVISION III BOYS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Archbold Drains Eleven Triples To Roll Past Otsego, 68-47

ARCHBOLD (March 1, 2024) - Consistent scoring across all four quarters led by a stellar 34-point showing from senior Cade Brenner took the Bluestreaks to a 68-47 win over the Otsego Knights in Archbold F...

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERD3 SECTIONAL FINAL … Madden Valentine takes a jumper from the elbow in Friday night’s win over Otsego in the sectional finals. VIEW ALL PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

