DIVISION IV BASEBALL DISTRICT FINAL: Cinderella North Central Beats Edgerton 7-2 To Win District Title

By: Daniel Cooley

BRYAN (MAY 26, 2023) - In the very first inning, it looked like fifth seeded North Central was in trouble.

Starting pitcher Connor Gendron was pulled, after giving up a bases loaded walk, his third walk of the inning and Edgerton already leading 2-0.

But in came Ben Pettit with the bases loaded and one out and promptly struck out the next two batters to end the inning.