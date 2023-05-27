Wauseon Woman Pleads No Contest In Theft Of Money From Grieving Family

By: Jacob Kessler

Becky Rhodes of Wauseon is facing the charge of grand theft after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from her co-worker, Randy Hardee.

According to court records, the charge of grand theft showed that she had stolen more than $7,500.00 but less than $150,000.00 following a grand jury inditement.

On May 18th at a pretrial hearing, Rhodes withdrew her previous plea of not guilty and submitted a new plea of no contest. At this time, there has not been a sentencing date set.

Randy Hardee, the individual who had the money stolen from him, was in motorcycle crash with his fiancé Taylor Bentley back in 2019. Taylor Bentley was killed, and Hardee was severely injured.

Hardee’s place of work put together a fundraiser with Becky Rhodes hosting it. Many people came to show their support which led to roughly $54,000.00 being brought in.

Rhodes also created an account where the money would be stored but did not give Hardee access to it.

After hearing from another individual that money had been removed from their account, Hardee looked into his account only to find that it had been closed.

After obtaining a subpoena, the records indicated the money had been withdrawn.

According to court documents that have been filed on May 24th, a new case has been brought against Rhodes for passing bad checks. A hearing has been set for June 13th for that case.

