DIVISION IV GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Fourth Quarter Free Throws Lift Antwerp Past Edon 39-32

TOURNEY TIME … Natalie Wofford looks to score on a fast break for the Bombers in the sectional semifinal at Bryan High School. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

BRYAN - Normally, when a team makes just one field goal in the fourth quarter, it spells big trouble.

But that wasn't the case for Antwerp because the Lady Archers made 9/10 charity tosses in the final stanza to top Edon 39-32.