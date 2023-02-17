Rosemarie Schmidt (1927-2023)

Rosemarie E. Schmidt, 95, of Archbold, passed into the loving arms of Jesus Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice Center.

Rosemarie was born on March 3rd, 1927 in Hildesheim, Germany, to the late Konrad and Irma Bruns.

Rosemarie immigrated to Archbold, OH in 1956 as the newlywed bride of Arnd-Hermann Schmidt, who preceded her in death in May of 1994.

Both of them were very proud to obtain their US citizenship in 1961. In Germany, she trained as an interior designer for a local Architect.

She was a long-time member of St John’s Christian Church and will be remembered for her baking, detailed needlework and love of gardening.

Rosemarie is survived by her children Monika (Jim) Furniss of Fort Wayne, IN, and Martin (Linda) Schmidt of Archbold; grandchildren Jonathan (Jessica) Schmidt of Swanton, OH and Stephanie (Zac) Hunter of Avon, IN; and 4 great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Ezekiel Schmidt, and Malachi and Joanna Hunter.

In addition to her husband Arnd and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother Konrad (Konet) Bruns.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 25, at 10:30 AM at St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold with Pastor Erich Christman officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call from 9-10:30 AM before the service.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

