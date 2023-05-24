DIVISION IV SOFTBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL: Walk-Off Win Sends Edgerton To Regional Finals

By: Nate Calvin

GIBSONBURG – The Edgerton offense had been stymied through six plus innings and they were down to their final out of the 2023 season.

The Bulldogs then put together a comeback for the ages, plating three runs helped by three errors by the Lady Big Red to pull out a 3-2 win to advance to the regional finals.

Edgerton’s final at-bat started with Ella Miler collecting her third single of the game followed by a strikeout from Nessa Cox and Olivia Wallace grounded out to shortstop to move Miler to second.

Plymouth’s first error ensued on an Alivia Farnham grounder to shortstop to score Miler to make it a 2-1 game.

Lola Giesige kept things going as her hit back to the pitcher resulted in another error as Farnham scored from second to tie the game at 2-2.

Casey Everetts kept the momentum going with a single to center, to give Edgerton two on with still two outs.

Bulldog pitcher Corrine Cape would then provide the game-winner as her grounder to shortstop was misplayed by Branham, allowing Giesige to slide home with the winning run to advance Edgerton to the regional finals.

For the game, Edgerton accumulated five hits, all singles, with Miler leading the way with three.

It was Plymouth who had the hot bats early with Chloe Trine opening the game with a bunt single and Bree Fellows would double to left to bring her home for an early 1-0 lead.

After Cape recorded two strikeouts, Aryssa Horne smacked an RBI double to center to put them up 2-0 after one half inning.

After the shaky first inning, Cape settled down to surrender only three singles the rest of the game to get the complete game victory.

Edgerton will face undefeated Hopewell Loudon (29-0) in the Division IV regional final on Friday night at 5pm back in Gibsonburg.

PLYMOUTH 200 000 0 – 2 6 4

EDGERTON 000 000 0 – 3 5 0

Records: Plymouth 16-11, Edgerton 20-7

WINNING PITCHER: Cape (7 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).

LOSING PITCHER: Back (6.2 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LEADING HITTERS: (Plymouth) Fellows – double, RBI; Horne – double, single RBI; (Edgerton) Miler – 3 singles

Nate can be reached at sports@thevillagereporter.com