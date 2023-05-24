Evergreen High School Holds 2023 Graduation Ceremony

By: Renea Kessler

Evergreen High School held their 2023 graduation ceremony for Seniors on May 21, 2023. The ceremony began around 2:00 p.m. with a processional classic “Pomp and Circumstance.”

The seniors were welcomed by their principal Brady Ruffer who then introduced everyone to the Salutatorian Josephine Blanchard.

The Senior Choir members then performed the Choral Tribute “You Will Be Found.” Senior Class President Kyle Feeback then addressed the class and passed the scroll down to the Class of 2024’s President Adam Smith.

Four County Representative Krissy Cheslock then spoke about Four County’s highest achieving Senior. Valedictorian Jacob Goodson then came up on stage and gave a speech to his fellow classmates.

Evergreen then had Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller as their featured guest speaker. Brady Ruffer then came back on stage to present the class of 2023 before each of them came up on stage to receive their diploma.

Kyle Feeback then stood in front of his classmates to initiate the Turning of the Tassel. Senior Choir members then performed the schools Alma Mater.

Renea can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

