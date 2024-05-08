DIVISION IV SOFTBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Stryker Miscues Vault Edon To 4-1 Win

PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTERPLAY AT THE PLATE … Laura Leupp scores for Stryker on a wild pitch in the first inning after leading off the game with a double. VIEW 187 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

EDON (May 6, 2024) – A plethora of Stryker errors led to all the Edon runs being unearned as the Bombers won 4-1 to advance to the Division IV sectional finals.

The Panthers got on the board first a...