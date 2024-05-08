NWOAL SOFTBALL: Bryan Finishes Unbeaten In League After Knocking Off Swanton, 12-2

PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBIG FIRST INNING … Mackenzie Blevins gets in under the tag to score on a passed ball during an eight-run first inning by Bryan. VIEW 53 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Bryan 12 Swanton 2 (6 innings)

BRYAN – An eight-run first inning provided more than enough run support for Golden Bears starter Thea Staten as Bryan wrapped up an undefeated NWOAL season with a 12-2 win over Swanton.

Bryan needed just five hits to their damage paced by...