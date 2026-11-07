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DIVISION V FOOTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL: Archbold Puts The Hammer Down On Bluffton, 49-7

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ARCHBOLD (Nov. 6, 2026) - Two weeks. That’s how long Archbold had to wait to bounce back.

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