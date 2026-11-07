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DIVISION VII FOOTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL: McComb Rallies In Fourth Quarter To Knockoff Edon, 28-24

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McCOMB (Nov. 6, 2026) - McComb relied on its punishing ground attack in the fourth quarter, with junior wide receiver Luke Kern leading the way with a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns, as the Panthers erased a 10-point deficit to stun Edon, 28-24, in a Division VII regional quarterfinal at Doc Miller Field.

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