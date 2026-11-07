Cheryl L. “Sherry” Fry (1952 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Cheryl L. “Sherry” Fry, age 73, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at Fulton County Health Center with her family by her side. She was born on December 4, 1952 in Dowagiac, Michigan to Delbert Hartsell and Virginia (Garman) Gaines.

Sherry married the love of her life, Charles “Charlie” Fry in Wauseon on October 25, 1980 and together they celebrated 46 years of marriage. Guided by remarkable faith in her Lord and Savior, Sherry devoted much of her life to serving others.

At Haven Heights Baptist Church, she was an active member who faithfully served as Church Clerk and Sunday School Teacher. Her passion for community shone equally bright as the Activities Director for the Fulton County Senior Center prior to her retirement, where she brought people together, delivered meals, and cherished every moment spent with the local seniors.

Beyond her ministry and community work, Sherry’s heart belonged to her family, loving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren above all.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charlie Fry; son, Christopher Fry; step-daughter, Denise Smith and Debbie Marron; many precious grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; siblings, Darcy Anderson-Hunt and C.J. Hartsell; half-sisters, Robin, Jane and Carol; half-brothers, Ronald and Ray; canine companion, Milo; many nieces, nephews and her beloved church family and friends. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents and step-daughter, Danette.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Haven Heights Baptist Church, 1373 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 with her Funeral Service beginning in the Church at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Lance Wyse officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haven Heights Baptist Church.

To leave a message of comfort for the Fry Family please visit, www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fry Family.