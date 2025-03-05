Publisher’s Thoughts: International Tariff – A Threat To Local Community News

By: Forrest R. Church, Publisher

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Some may find this column challenging, as many Americans tend to view issues through a political lens. I can imagine that some in conservative circles, based solely on the title, might already be thinking, “Here we go again with the liberal media.” I understand their skepticism—much of the media, in my opinion, has earned that distrust. Ironically, a higher percentage of conservative-minded Americans are in my immediate circle.

During the first Trump administration, I wrote within one of my columns highlighting how almost all of the media coverage was overwhelmingly negative on the administration’s efforts. Yet, during the equally unpopular Obama (second term) and more recently the Biden administration efforts (very unpopular according to national approval polls), that same level of scrutiny and negativity was largely absent from the media. Now that the second Trump administration has been elected, the scrutiny has returned, with almost all reporting taking a negative slant. It’s interesting how the same high percentage of negative coverage reappears, almost as if flipping a light switch. It seems some of my colleagues shift their coverage depending on how closely an administration aligns with their political beliefs.

I, like everyone, have personal opinions, but you will never see it reflected in our coverage. If we are biased, it will actually revolve around giving opposing opinions more of a voice than our own. Fortunately, the vast majority of our coverage as a local community news operation generally does not focus on topics that divide. Frankly, I’m thankful for that.

I’ve listened to both sides of the tariff debate, which has been a central focus of the Trump administration’s objectives after campaigning on the issue for quite some time. Like everyone, I have my own opinions. I’m not opposed to the idea of charging other countries the same tariffs they impose on us—it seems fair. I believe this trade war can and should be won in a way that benefits our great nation. In the big picture, I believe we will all benefit from this effort, though it won’t happen overnight. Americans, myself included, often struggle with patience, but as the saying goes, “Good things come to those who wait.” A meal made in a crock pot is always better than one tossed into a microwave, and I believe the same principle applies here and to most of what we face in life.

That said, I know this perspective won’t sit well with everyone. Some will throw daggers my way simply because I’ve shared a viewpoint that doesn’t align with their political filter. Where did the America go where we could disagree and still respect one another and hold a healthy debate?

Back to tariffs. As we saw with Iowa farmers during a previous trade dispute with China, American free-market businesses often find themselves caught in the crossfire of government battles. Iowa farmers, for example, were initially hurt by the U.S.-China trade war during the first Trump Administration, facing decreased demand and lower prices for soybeans and corn due to Chinese tariffs. This led to significant financial losses. However, through the Phase One trade deal in 2020, which increased exports, and $23.1 billion in government aid (including $2.58 billion to Iowa), they recovered. By 2021, exports rose to $30.6 billion, and farmers ultimately demonstrated resilience in the face of trade challenges. Remember my crock pot mindset mentioned above? Their season of struggle led to long-term benefits.

But what about other businesses caught in the crossfire of world government vs. world government trade wars? Specifically, what about hometown newspapers, an industry to which I’ve dedicated most of my life, often working triple-digit hours each week?

The lifeblood of small-town newspapers like ours has always been resilience. We’ve weathered storms of declining circulation, shifting advertising landscapes, and the relentless push of the digital age. Yet, the latest challenge—the 25% tariff on Canadian products, including paper—threatens to strike at the core of what we do: deliver local news to our communities.

For those unfamiliar, this tariff imposes a 25% increase on Canadian imports, including the paper that constitutes a significant portion of the stock used by U.S. newspapers. For an industry already operating on razor-thin margins, this is no small hit. Research suggests that newspaper production costs could rise by roughly 6.25% as a result. To some, that figure might seem manageable. For small publishers, it’s a potential death knell.

Paper alone typically accounts for about 25% of a newspaper’s total production costs. When that cost spikes, the ripple effects are far-reaching. Larger newspapers, with robust digital subscription bases and diversified revenue streams, might absorb the increase or pass it along to their readers without much fallout. But for small-town newspapers—especially those serving rural areas—raising prices risks alienating an already dwindling subscriber base. Cutting content? That’s a compromise no publisher wants to make, as it erodes the very value we aim to provide.

Moreover, these tariffs don’t exist in a vacuum. Canada, a major trading partner, has signaled its intention to retaliate with tariffs on U.S. goods. This escalation could destabilize the broader economic environment, indirectly amplifying the challenges for newspapers. As businesses face higher costs and uncertainty, they may tighten advertising budgets—a critical revenue stream for small-town papers. This economic ripple effect could compound the direct financial strain of rising production costs, making survival even tougher for publications like ours.

The reality is stark: small newspapers, like The Village Reporter, are the most vulnerable in this scenario. We don’t have the luxury of economies of scale or vast corporate safety nets. We are community-driven, reliant on local advertisers and loyal readers. And while our readers are supportive, there’s only so much we can ask of them.

The consequences of these tariffs stretch beyond the financial strain on publishers. Rural communities, the heartland of America, depend on their local newspapers for more than just headlines. We are the record-keepers of high school sports triumphs, the chroniclers of town hall decisions, and the storytellers of community milestones. Without us, these stories risk being lost, and communities risk becoming “news deserts,” devoid of reliable local information.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time tariffs have threatened the newspaper industry. In 2018, similar duties on Canadian newsprint were imposed, though at lower rates. The outcry was immediate, with small publishers warning of closures and job losses. Those tariffs were eventually blocked, but not before inflicting damage. This time, the stakes feel even higher.

I’ve seen firsthand how difficult it is to sustain a small-town newspaper. There are weeks when our printing and mailing costs exceed what we charge per edition. A few weeks ago, when we printed six sections, it cost $2.12 per edition—yet we charge only $2.00 before mailing costs (multiply this loss by our entire circulation). Most think I’m crazy for not raising prices, and I’ll admit, we’re dangerously close to needing to do so.

As we navigate this new challenge, I urge our readers to consider the role local news plays in their lives. Supporting your local newspaper—whether through subscriptions, advertising, or simply spreading the word—has never been more critical. If you’re interested in backing us financially and directly supporting community news coverage, reach out to me at publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

The fight for small-town newspapers is a fight for community, connection, and the preservation of stories that matter. Let’s hope policymakers recognize the value of what’s at stake before it’s too late.

Until then, we hope for your support via subscriptions, gift subscriptions (unique gifts), counter sale store purchases, and most importantly, display advertising. Have a Help Wanted? Want to wish a loved one a happy birthday, anniversary, graduation, etc.? What promotion can we assist your business with? What special speaker is scheduled at your church? Place your promotion and support us along the way.

For now, we’ll continue doing what we’ve always done: telling your stories, rain or shine, tariff or no tariff.

Thoughts? Reach out to me …

That is it for this week. I’d love to hear from you. As always, feel free to reach out to me at publisher@thevillagereporter.com or via mail at 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, Ohio 43543.