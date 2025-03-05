Ohio Turnpike Alerts Customers Of Ongoing Text Scam For Toll Payments

PRESS RELEASE – If you receive a text message claiming you have a toll payment due, please be aware that this is likely part of an ongoing, nationwide texting scam.

The Ohio Turnpike does NOT send text messages requesting payment for unpaid tolls. The Ohio Turnpike will send up to three invoices by U.S. Mail to collect unpaid tolls.

However, if you receive a text message from Reliant Capital Solutions, LLC – a collection agency working for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office – concerning an account in collections more than 90 days past due, please contact Reliant Capital Solutions directly by calling 866.738.3182 prior to making any payment.