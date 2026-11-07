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DIVISION VII REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL: Delta Grinds Down Woodmore For Regional Win , 28-0

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ELMORE (Nov. 6, 2026) - Someplace, somewhere east of Toledo, Ohio, some foolish person said that Delta plays “boring” football.

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