John D. Trejo (1965 – 2026)

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(Archbold Resident; Known As “The Cross Man”) John David Trejo, age 61, of Archbold, passed away at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital of Toledo on November 6, 2026. John was born on January 31, 1965, in Wauseon, to Roy Trejo and Mary Lou (Wanner) Trejo. John loved tractors and the idea of farming. He also was an avid wood worker, making wooden crosses. Handing out these crosses to people around town earned him the nickname “The Cross Man”.

Surviving John are his parents, Roy Trejo and Mary Lou Trejo; brother, Mark Trejo of Archbold; sister, Chris (Sam) Jaramillo of Fayette; nieces and nephews, Stacy Trejo, Josh Trejo, Tiffany Schultz, and Travis Jaramillo; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-niece. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation for John will take place on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold, from 4pm to 7pm. A rosary service will begin at 7pm. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold, at 11am, with Rev. William Pifher officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Archbold Fire Department or Mercy Health-Heart and Vascular Institute of Toledo.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The family of John would like to thank the Archbold Fire Department for their overwhelming support over the years.

The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Trejo family.