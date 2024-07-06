Double Rainbow Brightens Skies After Pop-Up Storm Cells

Chad Brown – Williams County

Hayley Brandt – Edon

Jennifer Dawn – West Unity

On Friday, July 5th, 2024, Williams County and Fulton County residents were treated to a spectacular display of nature’s beauty as pop-up storm cells emerged to the south in northern Defiance County.

While the storm cells brought rain to Defiance County, the skies remained to the north, setting the stage for a breathtaking sight just prior to sunset as Mother Nature displayed her own colorful beauty in the sky.

As the sun began its descent towards the horizon a double rainbow appeared throughout most of our coverage area.

The vibrant colors arched across the sky, casting a spellbinding glow over the landscape and captivating all who witnessed the rare phenomenon.

Storm cells to the south and the tranquil, clear skies in the main coverage areas created a stunning contrast, leaving residents in awe of the natural spectacle.

Photographs of the double rainbow quickly circulated on social media, with many expressing their gratitude for the unexpected beauty that graced the evening.

Joni Houk Poynter – Pioneer

Kami Thiel – Edgerton

Lynne Nofziger – Bryan

Morgan Cameron – Edon

Nate Emmons – Fayette

Shannon Baltosser DeWulf – Montpelier

Taryn Rae – Montpelier