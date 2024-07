PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

RESPECT THE PAST … West Unity Sons of the Legion donated a check of $2,500 to the “Respect the Past” project at Rings Cemetery in West Unity. Shown presenting the check is Jason Shilling to Chairman, Marilyn Royal. A goal of $50,000 is needed to finish the project. Veterans from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War are buried there. Donations of any amount are appreciated. Please contact Marilyn for information at (419) 924-2074.