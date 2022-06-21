Dover Glen Community Near Wauseon Announces Grand Opening & Home Tours

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) Dover Glen Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, has announced a Grand Opening Event at their community in Wauseon, Ohio.

The community will host a Grand Opening Event on June 23rd, 2022 showcasing the new homes, new home sites and new community lifestyle events and programs.

“We have new homes available at our Dover Glen Community,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner at Four Leaf Properties. “Models are open for touring with some homes move-in ready now”

“In addition to affordable new homes, Dover Glen offers a quality lifestyle experience with parties and events for our residents.”

The Grand Opening Event will be held on June 23rd (10:00am -7:00pm) with ribbon cutting at 4:30. An after party with free food, prizes and home tours will be part of the fun.

Our featured model homes raise the bar on quality, affordable living. The Sherwood Home model is a spacious drywall home with 1568 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

The open floor plan and upgraded kitchen cabinetry make this home an extremely popular choice for families and downsizers alike.

Dover Glen is conveniently located within commuting distance of many local towns including Toledo, Swanton, Napoleon, Archbold, Sandusky, Ft. Wayne, Detroit, Columbus, Cleveland and Akron.

The address for Dover Glen is 14900 Co Road H, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. “As inflation and energy prices continue to soar, folks need an affordable place to live.”

“We provide that at Dover Glen, locking in home payments. We also offer in-house financing and other programs to help great residents make their dream home a reality,” stated Michael Callaghan.