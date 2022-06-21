Eileen Miser (1934-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Eileen R. Miser, 87, of Montpelier passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Hillside Country Living in Bryan.

She was born on July 18, 1934 in Fayette to George J. and Nora M. (Schang) Burkholder. Eileen graduated from Montpelier High School in 1952.

Eileen was employed at the former Williams County Landmark in Montpelier as an accountant for 35 years, retiring in 1991.

She loved going to her grandson’s games and watching him coach and was an avid crocheter. Eileen enjoyed spending winters at her home in Winter Haven, FL.

She is survived by a son Rex (Lynn) Miser of Montpelier, grandson Ryan (Kara) Miser and great grandson, Crew Miser.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale E. Miser in August of 1995 and a sister and brother-in-law Janet and Richard Moore in 2008.

Visitation hours will be on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 2:30-7:30 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:30 am at the funeral home with Pastor Craig Bard to officiate. Eileen will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Those caring to make a donation in memory of Eileen are ask to direct them towards Hillside Country Living Activity Fund or CHP Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com