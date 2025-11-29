Downtown Bryan Begins Holiday Season With Annual Parade

TRADITION …The Bryan High School Band marched at the opening of the annual downtown Bryan Santa Arrival Parade.

GOOD CAUSE …The Williams County Toys for Tots joined the holiday fun to raise awareness for a good cause.

PHOTOS BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

GRINCH …The Grinch stopped by on a tractor to wave to the excited children nearby.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Downtown Bryan marked the start of its holiday festivities on Friday, November 28, 2025, with the annual Santa Arrival Parade and lighting of the square.

Crowds by the hundreds gathered along Main and Butler Streets as the community prepared for one of the city’s most familiar and well-attended seasonal traditions.

The parade stepped off at 6:30 p.m., beginning at the Parkview Physicians Group lot before making its way through the downtown route. Local organizations, youth groups, and businesses such as B&G Lawn Care and Williams County Public Library (WCPL) took part, adding to the community atmosphere that typically defines Bryan’s winter events.

As the parade reached the square, residents gathered for the lighting ceremony, which took place shortly after 6:45 p.m. The square’s display featured the start of the Christkindl Market, officially transitioning the downtown into its seasonal setting for the remainder of the year.

Santa’s appearance served as the highlight of the evening. Following the parade, families were able to visit with him, Mrs. Claus, and the Christmas elves.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Christkindl Market hosted a variety of events, including a live reindeer visit, music by the Bryan City Band, and an extension of the shopping hours with the market vendors.

Several community groups also participated in the evening’s events, including Williams County Toys for Tots, which offered hot chocolate and cookies for visitors.

Live music was played by Aubrie Lauren from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. afterwards. The parade, Santa’s arrival, and the lighting of downtown Bryan filled the area with joyful youths and families, kicking off the beginning of the holiday season.