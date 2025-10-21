Downtown Swanton To Host Halloween Hoopla 2025 Saturday

Downtown Swanton To Host Halloween Hoopla 2025

Downtown Swanton will transform into a festive Halloween destination on Saturday, October 25, as the community celebrates Halloween Hoopla 2025 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Main Street. The annual event, organized with the support of the Swanton Lions Club, promises fun and excitement for families and children of all ages.

Local businesses and organizations will line Main Street, handing out treats and hosting games for trick-or-treaters. Attendees can look forward to music, dance performances, bouncy houses, and the ever-popular “touch a truck” experience. Streets will close at 2:00 p.m. for event setup and will reopen at 6:00 p.m. after cleanup.

The Swanton Lions Club expresses appreciation for the ongoing support from the community, which helps make this event possible each year. Residents are encouraged to come out in costume, enjoy the festivities, and celebrate Halloween in a safe, family-friendly environment.

For more information, visit the Swanton Lions Club or check with participating local businesses.