This month’s Local Estate & Planning Guide feature walks readers through how to begin planning a funeral before it is needed — starting the conversation with loved ones, choosing a type of service and location, deciding who should be contacted, preparing obituary information, organizing finances, and keeping important documents together in one safe place. The guide page also features area funeral homes and estate-planning resources serving the Williams and Fulton County area.
Funeral & Estate Planning Guide (June 2026)
By Newspaper StaffNo Comments1 Min Read
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