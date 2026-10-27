Downtown Swanton To Host Halloween Hoopla 2026 Saturday

Downtown Swanton will host Halloween Hoopla 2026 on Saturday, October 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. The annual event brings games, treats and music for all ages to downtown Swanton, and admission is free.

The event is presented by the Swanton Lions Club and hosted at Benfield Wines, 102 N. Main St., Swanton. Downtown Swanton will be closed during the event.

The Swanton Library will be passing out books and candy corn and will hold a story time every 30 minutes.

Information provided by organizers.