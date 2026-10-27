Stryker Fall Fest Set For Saturday At Springfield Park

The Stryker Fall Fest will be held Saturday, October 31, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Springfield Park in Stryker.

Activities at the fest include $10 monster truck rides, a free candy blast zone, free bounce houses, free face painting and free hayrides, along with food trucks, a petting zoo and more.

Trick-or-treat will follow from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Information provided by organizers.