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Stryker Fall Fest Set For Saturday At Springfield Park

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Stryker Fall Fest Set For Saturday At Springfield Park

The Stryker Fall Fest will be held Saturday, October 31, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Springfield Park in Stryker.

Activities at the fest include $10 monster truck rides, a free candy blast zone, free bounce houses, free face painting and free hayrides, along with food trucks, a petting zoo and more.

Trick-or-treat will follow from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Information provided by organizers.

Stryker Fall Fest, Saturday, Oct. 31, 1 to 5 p.m. at Springfield Park in Stryker
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