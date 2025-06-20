Driver Arrested After Short Pursuit With Montpelier Police

PRESS RELEASE – On June 18, 2025, Montpelier Police Department Patrol Officer Tyler Gorsuch attempted to stop a 2008 Chevy Malibu for a traffic violation.

The driver immediately fled and led police on a short pursuit, before running the vehicle into a ditch off of SR 576 near CR H.

There were four occupants in the vehicle, however no injuries occurred. The driver, 18-year-old Angelita Beltran, was arrested and incarcerated at CCNO on various charges stemming from the pursuit. The three passengers were released from the scene.

The case has been referred to the Williams Co. Prosecutor’s Office for review and indictment.

The Montpelier Police would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Williams Co. Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.