Hazel Armstrong (1939 – 2025)

Hazel D. Armstrong, age 86, of Liberty Center, Ohio, was called Home to her Lord and Savior with her family by her side Thursday evening, June 19, 2025 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

She was born in Swanton, Ohio on April 3, 1939 to Arthur E. Christy and Mary (Harris) Christy.

Hazel graduated from Liberty Center High School and went on to receive her Associate’s Degree as an LPN from Northwest State College.

On October 19, 1957 she married Rex Dean Armstrong and together raised four loving children, Karen, Rex, Katherine and Sharon. Rex would pass away on October 18, 2002 and Hazel would later marry Kenneth L. Stewart on December 30, 2012 and he survives.

For over 16 years, she served as a Licensed Practical Nurse with the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. Hazel was a faithful member of Shiloh Christian Union Church in Delta and later its sister church, the Country Chapel in Grand Rapids, OH.

Hazel enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life, including gardening, landscaping, reading, camping, canning and cooking.

Family was a large part of her life, spending time with her children and grandchildren took center stage; but nothing compared to her willingness to serve others before herself, including church activities and missions to Africa and Haiti. Above all she loved her Lord and Savior and lived her life as an example to serve Him.

Left to cherish her lasting memories is her husband of 12 years, Ken Stewart; children, Karen (Bruce) Tallman of Windsor, Colorado, Rex (Deborah) Armstrong of Howell, Michigan, Katherine (John) McCabe of Liberty Center and Sharon (Terry) Barton of Wauseon; brothers, Bernard (Virginia) Christy, Robert (Cindy) Christy and Kenneth (Joan) Christy; sisters, Darline Line and Barbara (Eddie) Shartzer; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; Ken’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her first husband, Rex Armstrong, Hazel was preceded in death by her sister, Marlyn Stukey.

Friends will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Hazel’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 Co Rd 5, Delta, Ohio 43515. Pastor Chuck Whitmire and son-in-law, Rev. Bruce Tallman will be officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM in Shiloh Cemetery following a luncheon at the church.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to Shiloh Christian Union Church or Liberty Center LifeWise care of Shiloh Christian Union Church in her memory.

