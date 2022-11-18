Driver Strikes State Trooper’s Patrol Car On U.S. 24 Near Toledo Injuring Trooper & Passenger

WATERVILLE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred today at 8:21 a.m. on eastbound U.S. Route 24 near state milepost 64 in the Township of Waterville.

At the time of the crash, Trooper Jacob Teal, 39 years of age, of the Toledo Post was investigating a previous crash when his patrol car was struck.

The patrol car, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was positioned in the left lane with its emergency lights activated behind the vehicle from the initial crash, a Cadillac sedan that came to rest in the roadway after striking a guardrail.

Trooper Teal was sitting in his patrol car with a passenger, the driver from the initial crash, Makenzy May Marvel Duncan, 16 years of age, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, gathering information about the crash, when his patrol car was struck in the rear by a Tesla Model 3, operated by Colte Fish, 32 years of age, of Perrysburg.

Trooper Teal and Ms. Duncan sustained minor injuries. Both were transported by ground ambulance to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital. Mr. Fish was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 24 were closed for less than an hour and have since reopened.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Waterville Police Department, Waterville Township Police Department, Maumee Police Division, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Waterville Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Patrol reminds motorists to slow down anytime there is inclement weather and to proceed with caution when they see flashing lights ahead.