Drug, Assault, Theft Charges Highlight Defiance County Grand Jury Indictments

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on Aug. 12, 2026:

-GREGORY R. SCHUBERT, age 60, 27986 Watson Rd., Defiance, was indicted on Four Counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on or about June 1, 2026, through July 12, 2026, Schubert sent sexually oriented or otherwise obscene materials to a minor and to an undercover police officer posing as a sixteen-year-old female online.

-ALFONSO RUIZ SR., age 48, 844 N. Clinton St., #B4, Defiance, was indicted on One Count of Aggravated Robbery, a Felony of the First Degree, One Count of Assault, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and One Count of Assault, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree.

Authorities allege that on Feb. 28, 2026, at a hospital, in Defiance, Ruiz attempted to remove a service firearm from a Defiance City Police Officer who was acting within the scope of his duties. Authorities further allege that Ruiz also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another responding Defiance City Police Officer, as well as to a hospital security officer.

-ARICA T. ALVAREZ, age 48, 905 Sunday St., Defiance, was indicted on One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on Dec. 18, 2025, during a traffic stop on S. Clinton St., in Defiance, Alvarez was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-ROBERT W. WEITZEL, age 35, 214 Primrose St., Montpelier, was indicted on One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on June 24, 2026, on E. High St., in Hicksville, Weitzel was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-STEFON O. WILLIAMS, age 39, 1570 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, MEGAN R. KONOFF, age 36, 355 Fifth St., Clay Center, and KRISTEN M. COLEMAN, age 34, 5311 N. Detroit Ave. – 15, Toledo, were each indicted on One Count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a Felony of the Second Degree. Williams and Konoff were also both indicted on Two Counts of Theft, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on June 11, 2026, and July 3, 2026, Williams stole property valued at over one thousand dollars from a business on Elliott Rd., in Defiance. Authorities also allege that on Jan. 22, 2026, and July 3, 2026, Konoff stole property valued at over one thousand dollars from a business on Elliott Rd., in Defiance. Authorities further allege that the conduct of Williams, Konoff and Coleman was part of a course of criminal conduct serial retail thefts constituting a criminal enterprise involving dozens of thefts from Meijer Stores and other retail establishments in Ohio and other states.

-DANIEL W. FREDERICK, age 37, 550 E. Florence Ave., Lot 302, Northwood, was indicted on Two Counts of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 23, 2026, Frederick failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for adjudicatory hearings, in connection with the commission of felonies, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond, in two cases.

-MEGANNE N. PEARSON, age 30, 408 ½ N. Wayne St., Piqua, was indicted on One Count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on Aug. 5, 2026, Pearson failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a pre-trial hearing, in connection with the commission of a felony, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

-LOGAN D. MOSS, age 34, 9481 Anderson St., Mark Center, was indicted on One Count of Escape, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on July 30, 2026, Moss was sentenced to prison for the offense of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and ordered to report to CCNO on Aug. 3, 2026, for execution of his sentence. However, Moss failed to appear at CCNO as ordered.

-BOBBY J. SCOTT, age 52, 1104 Harrison St., Defiance, was indicted on One Count of Failure to Register, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that from July 9, 2026, through July 23, 2026, Scott, a registered sex offender, failed to register with the Defiance County SORN office as required, and Scott has prior convictions of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

-MISTY D. RATHBURN, age 40, 3633 State Road 1, Butler, Indiana, and CHARLOTTE COLIS, age 28, 14015 Old 24 E, New Haven, Indiana, were both indicted on One Count of Interference with Custody, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on or about June 3-6, 2026, Rathburn and Colis transported a juvenile from Defiance, Ohio, to the State of Indiana, without privilege to do so.

-ERIC A. ROSEBROOK, age 50, 2083 Ginter Rd., Defiance, was indicted on One Count of Menacing by Stalking, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on or about May 13, 2026, through July 19, 2026, Rosebrook engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another and caused the victim to believe that he would cause them or their family physical harm. Authorities further allege that Rosebrook also trespassed on the land or premises where the victim lives.

-JOSHUA L. BUNKER, age 32, 305 McKinley St., Delta, was indicted on One Count of Possession of Cocaine, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on June 15, 2026, on Harding St., in Defiance, Bunker was found in possession of Cocaine.

-JOSUE F. VALDEZ-FLORES, age 30, 10137 Honeywell Lane, Indianapolis, Indiana, and JUSTIN R. M. YOUNG, age 34, 16310 E. 96th St., Fortville, Indiana, were both indicted on One Count of Trafficking in Marihuana, a Felony of the Third Degree.

Authorities allege that on July 22, 2026, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24, in Defiance, Valdez-Flores and Young were found to be in possession of over nineteen pounds of Marihuana, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe the marijuana was intended for sale or resale.

-SETH A. KENT, age 28, and DELILAH M. COLLINS, age 57, both of 1240 Jackson Ave., Defiance: Kent was indicted on One Count of Felonious Assault, a Felony of the Second Degree, One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and Two Counts of Domestic Violence, each a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Collins was indicted on One Count of Obstructing Justice, a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on July 4, 2026, at his residence on Jackson Ave., in Defiance, Kent caused serious physical harm to another. Authorities allege that Kent also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two family or household members, and he caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to one of the victims by means of strangulation or suffocation. Authorities further allege that Kent’s mother, Delilah Collins, did, with purpose to hinder the discovery, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of Kent, induce any person to withhold testimony or information, and the crime committed or alleged to have been committed was a felony.

-AMANDA M. SWARTZ, age 42, 307 W. Culberton, Apt. C, Fostoria, was indicted on One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on March 31, 2025, on Buckskin Rd., in Sherwood, Swartz was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, at 9 a.m.

All persons named above are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is merely an accusation, and every defendant is entitled to a fair trial at which it will be the state’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.