Duwayne “Dewey” Pearson (1955-2022)

Duwayne A. “Dewey” Pearson, age 66, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 10:43 P.M. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Promedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Dewey was a veteran of the United States Army, serving with the 101st Airborne Division.

He was a longtime employee of Edgerton Forge, retiring with ten years of service.

He was a treasure hunter and enjoyed metal detecting, fishing, hunting, gold panning, hunting mushrooms, and shooting pool. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Duwayne A. Pearson was born on July 8, 1955, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, the son of Boyd and Lucy E. (Parson) Pearson.

Survivors include his children, James (Chris) Pearson, of Goshen, Indiana, Jason (Angie) Pearson, of Bryan, John (Lori) Pearson, of Bryan, Vikki (Marty) Regal, of Montpelier, Ohio, Travis (Alicia) Pearson-Ward, of Bryan, and B.J. Pearson, in Indiana; seventeen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four brothers, Dave Pearson, of Edgerton, William Pearson, of Defiance, Scott Pearson and Wesley “PeeWee” Pearson, both of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; one sister, Pauline Blazer, of Defiance; and a half sister, Debbie Pearson, in West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 1:00-4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 4:00 P.M. the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan. Interment will take place in Shiffler Cemetery at a later date with graveside military rites conducted by Bryan Joint Legion/VFW Honor Guard and the United States Army Honor Guard.