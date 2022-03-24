Gregory Beck

March 24, 2022

Gregory Lee Beck 71 of Stryker passed away on Wednesday, March 16 following a decline in his health.

Greg graduated from Stryker High School in 1969 then went on to serving in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer for four years.

Greg was preceded in death by wife Donna, siblings Floyd, Elsie and Jim Beck.

Surviving siblings are Don Beck and Judy Beck. Greg and Donna were blessed with three children, Chad (Elizabeth) Beck of Stryker, Misty (Beck) Knapp of West Unity, and Troy (Lori) Beck of Tennessee. Greg is also survived by eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life on Friday, March 25 at 2:00 with a time to receive family and friends from 2:00-7:00 at the Stryker Shelter House.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses.

 

