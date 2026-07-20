Dylan Jessen Powers To Commanding Sportsman/Mods $1,200 Win At Oakshade Raceway

PHOTO BY FREEZE FRAME PHOTOS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FEATURE WINNER … #53X Dylan Jessen, winner of the Speedy Graphics Sportsman/Modified Feature. This was Jessen’s 3rd feature win of the season and picked up $1200 for the win.

By: Scott Hammer

WAUSEON (July 18, 2026) – Oakshade Raceway hosted its second Speedy Graphics Sportsman/Mod event of the season, pitting the weekly Speedy Graphics Sportsman drivers against UMP Modifieds in a single class.

The night started off with the track record being broken twice in qualifying, first by Dylan Hough and then by Dylan Jessen. Jessen then carried that momentum from the beginning of the night into his third Oakshade feature win of the year.

At the start of the 25-lap, $1,200-to-win Speedy Graphics Sportsman/Mod feature event, it was the modified of Jarrod Klay that led the field.

Klay started on the pole and, after an early caution flag, began to battle with the sportsman of Dylan Jessen. Klay was able to hold off the Berkey, Ohio, driver until lap 10 when he pushed high off turn four and the 53X of Jessen slipped by on bottom.

Jessen would go on to pull away from the rest of the field to earn the easy victory. Dylan Hough appeared to finish second but failed to make weight in post-race inspection, turning the second finishing position over to Dylan’s father, Mike Jessen. Klay would finish third followed by Nick Fenner and Shane Estes, who gained seven positions from the start to end up fifth.

Jeff Foks Jr. started on the outside of the front row of the Dominator Super Stock feature event and led the entire distance of the 15-lap race to pick up his second win of the year.

Mason Luttrell held the point lead entering the night but got caught up in an incident with a lapped car early in the race that bent his tie rod and relegated him to the rear of the field. With Luttrell’s bad luck, Foks, from Holland, Ohio, moved to the top of the Dominator Super Stock point standings with a two-point advantage over Luttrell.

Adam Noonan finished the race second behind Foks with Kaleb Hinkley holding off Jake Rendel for third. Chane Stuckey, who picked up his first win of the season a few weeks ago, finished fifth.

The final race of the night, the Compact feature event, produced the most exciting finish, highlighted by a last-lap battle for the lead. Nathan Owens powered his way to the lead early with Jason Lee in second. The two drivers would battle briefly for the lead with Owens fending off the challenge.

James Stamper, second in Compact points, spun on lap six, forcing him to the rear and costing him some ground to current point leader Ryan Okuley.

Okuley, who was chasing his fourth win of the season, quickly closed on Owens in the closing laps. On the last lap, the driver out of Holgate, Ohio, moved right up to Owens’ rear bumper as they entered the backstretch for the final time.

Okuley would take the lead in the final set of corners with Owens attempting a crossover move. He dove to the inside of Okuley coming off turn four for a drag race with the checkered flag in sight.

Okuley would earn his second consecutive feature win by the nose of his car with Owens settling for second. Jason Lee ended up third followed by Ken Wells and Geoff Wasnick.

The DIRTcar UMP Late Models return to Oakshade Raceway on Saturday, July 25, with another full night of action that also includes the Speedy Graphics Sportsman, Dominator Super Stocks and Compacts. Gates open at 4 p.m., hot laps start at 6 p.m. and racing will begin at 7:15 p.m.