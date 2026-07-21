Richard D. Wasnich (1942 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Born In West Unity)

Richard Dennis Wasnich, 84, of Honolulu, passed away on July 5, 2026. Born June 3, 1942, in West Unity, Ohio, Richard attended Baldwin Wallace College, where he met his future wife.

They married in 1963 and moved to Baltimore, where he earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University. Following training and military service, they settled in Honolulu in 1973.

Richard helped build the Nuclear Medicine Department at Kuakini Medical Center, later founded the Hawaii Osteoporosis Center, and helped advance osteoporosis research and diagnosis. He subsequently established Radiant Research Honolulu, a clinical research facility.

Richard’s greatest passion was his family and friends. He took a genuine interest in his children’s lives and friendships and later delighted in becoming a grandfather.

Known for his wit, practical jokes and self-deprecating humor, Richard’s intelligence was matched by his generosity, leaving a lasting impact on many.

Richard is survived by his son, Ian; daughter, Kaela; daughter-in-law, Rujinee (Tu); granddaughter, Natasha; and grandson, Nathan, all of Honolulu; and sisters Jane Wasnich Roesch and Sue Wasnich Koch of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Wasnich.

Those wishing to honor Richard’s memory may make a donation to Baldwin Wallace University or Friends of the Library of Hawaii.

Celebration of Life will be Sunday, August 23, at Magic Island, Ala Moana Beach Park. Celebration to begin at 9 a.m. Casual attire.