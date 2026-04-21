In recognition of Earth Day on April 22, The Village Reporter takes a look at the history and lasting impact of one of the world’s most recognized civic observances. This special two-page feature traces Earth Day’s origins from a 1970 grassroots movement to its role today as a global reminder of shared environmental responsibility, explores the common mistakes households make when recycling and how to avoid them, and highlights why planting a single tree can be one of the most meaningful gifts left for future generations. Readers will also find the Williams County Health Department’s recycling trailer service schedule, listing drop-off locations and dates for townships across the county.
Earth Day 2026 Celebrated Locally
By Newspaper StaffNo Comments1 Min Read
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