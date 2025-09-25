Edgerton Announces Annual Fall Water Main Flushing Program

PRESS RELEASE – As the crisp air of fall settles in, it’s time for seasonal maintenance—and that includes the Edgerton Water Department’s annual water main flushing program.

Beginning on or around October 6, 2025, weather permitting, crews will begin flushing water mains and exercising fire hydrants throughout the village. This essential process is expected to take approximately five days to complete.

Hydrant flushing is a critical part of maintaining the water system. It ensures that fire hydrants are in proper working condition and helps remove built-up sediment from the water lines, contributing to the delivery of clean, high-quality water to our residents.

During this time, water customers may notice temporary discoloration or rust-colored water.

While the water remains safe to drink, it may stain light-colored laundry. To avoid this, residents are advised not to wash clothes during regular working hours (8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.) while flushing is underway in their area.

If discolored water is observed:

-Do not use hot water, as sediment could enter your water heater.

-Run cold water from a faucet or hose until it clears.

-If laundry is affected, do not dry the clothes. Rewash them once the water runs clear.

Water pressure may also be temporarily reduced during and shortly after flushing. In most cases, discoloration will resolve within 4 to 6 hours, though this may vary depending on local water usage.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we perform this important maintenance. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the utility office directly.