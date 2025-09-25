September BD Spotlight Award Presented To Steve St. John

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SEPTEMBER WINNER … Pictured receiving the Spotlight Award is Steve St. John. Representing Bryan Development is Misty King.

PRESS RELEASE – To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, events, and other accomplishments, Bryan Development has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.” September’s Spotlight Award goes to Steve St. John.

Many know Steve from St. John Tire. Steve recently retired after serving the Bryan area for 45 years. Steve’s father, Russell, owned and operated St. John’s Tire in Paulding, and expanded to Bryan in 1981. Russell and Steve worked together until Steve purchased the

Bryan business in 1985. By that time, Steve had moved to Bryan and married his wife, Melinda, an Edgerton native.

Since his start, Steve has serviced thousands of cars and supplied new tires to many. When wrapping up his business, he sent 1,800 letters to those who had been customers, and that just covered the past 10 years.

Steve is grateful for all the friendly connections he’s made during his work life and will miss seeing people. Steve will now have more time to spend with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He also serves in an important capacity as an ordained deacon at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BD presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.